Sapna Choudhary who barely misses a chance of making her fans go gaga with her dance moves in the movies, songs and shows, was recently spotted entertaining her millions of audience in Varanasi. The videos of the lady dancing on a Haryanvi song went viral on social media and here's the proof to it.

Haryanvi sensation, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most bankable dancers of the entertainment industry. The stunning lady who has transformed into a gorgeous diva, was recently spotted entertaining her millions of audience in Varanasi. In a black and beige coloured suit, Sapna is seen dancing to the beats of Haryanvi song named Kurti dhili ankh jahrili. The videos of Sapna Choudhary grooving to the beats, was shared by her fanbase on social media. In a series of posts shared on Instagram by Sapna Choudhary fan club, the audience is seen praising her performances on stage. In fact, Sapna’s followers on social media praised the post via the comment section.

With over 1.6 million followers on Instagram, Sapna Choudhary too shared her dance video a few days ago in which she is seen dancing to the beats of another chartbuster in which she is seen wearing a pink coloured suit. Her post for followers was liked and praised by 319,190 viewers. If you missed watching these posts of Sapna Choudhary, take a sneak peek to dance videos that have garnered millions of views here:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary who recently released her Haryanvi song named Ghunghat made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Effects in February 2019. Well, she will also feature in her mother, Neelam Choudhary’s debut movie named Chachi Ram Ram.

