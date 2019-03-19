Sapna Choudhary Instagram video: Youtube sensation Sapna Choudhary has once again set the internet on fire with her sexy moves.According to a report, released by Google, Sapna Choudhary was the named as the 3rd most searched celebrity of 2018 on the internet. Sapna Choudhary can been seen doing dupatta dance where she covered her face and flaunted her thumkas.

Haryanvi pop sensation Sapna Choudhary has once again set the internet on fire with her sexy moves. Sapna Choudhary’s latest Instagram video with her friends on her blockbuster hit song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal has been liked by thousands of her fans and the comment section is loaded with lovely comments and compliments. According to a report, released by Google, Sapna Choudhary was the named as the 3rd most searched celebrity of 2018 on the internet. Although her songs are super hit among the people of north India, but she got famous across the people of country after her appearance in rality show Big Boss season 11. The singer and dancer stunned her fans once again with adorable pictures and videos.

In her latest Instagram video, Sapna Choudhary can been seen doing dupatta dance where she covered her face and flaunted her thumkas. Sapna Choudhary has delivered songs like Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak, Bandook Chalegie, Laad Piya Ke, Badli Badli Laage, English Medium, Pyar Badmash, Teri Lat Lag Jayegi, and many more. . In Bollywood, she made her debut with an item song ‘Hatt Ja Tau’ from Veerey Ki Wedding. She has also featured in ‘Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary’ from Abhay Deol starrer Nanu Ki Janu.

