Sapna Choudhary Instagram video: Haryanvi sensation's latest Instagram video in which she is seen entertaining her massive fan following at an event, goes viral on social media. The stunning lady in a pink and yellow coloured suit is seen flaunting her latkas and jhatkas in a mashup from the event posted by one of her fan pages on Instagram.

Sapna Choudhary Instagram video: One of the most grounded divas of the Indian entertainment industry, who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, Sapna Choudhary hardly skips an opportunity of making her fans go gaga with her sultry dance moves for which she rose to the limelight. How can we forget her chartbuster song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, which can be heard in almost all the Indian weddings in India. The famous dancer from Haryana is one of the bankable and loved divas of the film fraternity.

With over 1.7 million followers on Instagram, Sapna Choudhary leaves no chance of treating her fans with stunning pictures and adorable videos. The lady is quite famous on not only Instagram but also, lip-syncing app names Tik Tok which was earlier known as Dubsmash. Coming back to her entertaining videos on YouTube and Instagram, one of Sapna Choudhary’s fan pages took to her official Instagram handle to share Haryanvi sensation’s video from an event in which she can be seen flaunting her unmissable dance moves on her chartbuster Haryanvi songs. In a pink and yellow coloured suit, Sapna Choudhary’s latkas and jhatkas definitely made the crowd, as well as Instagram audienec, go gaga with them liking the video and praising her power-packed performance in the comment section.

Well, the series of videos from her latest event was shared by her on her official Instagram handle via Instagram stories. Watch the videos, here:

She even surprised her fans in a blue bandani saree with a combination of red and yellow. With a black coloured blouse and a perfect hair-do, Sapna Choudhary’s photos were liked by over 90,489 followers on Instagram. Take a look at the beautiful pictures of Sapna Choudhary:

