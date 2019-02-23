Sapna Choudhary has recently shared a video on her official Instagram handle where she is seen giving sultry expressions on the song Kajra Mohabbat Wala. The video has gone viral on social media. Check out the video that will surely melt your heart after you see it by yourself here.

Sapna Choudhary, the star of Haryanvi industry, who has recently set her foot into the Bollywood industry has once again stolen the limelight for a video she recently shared on her Instagram account. According to the latest updates, the diva has shared a post on her official Instagram handle where she is seen performing on the popular song Kajra Mohabbat Wala and her sultry expressions can’t be ignored by her fans. Sapna Choudhary is known for her super energetic performances onstage and the diva always manages to steal million hearts with her videos even on the internet.

reports have it that almost all her videos have garnered positive response and have millions of views on the video sharing platform YouTube. Sapna Choudhary earned fame after her stint on the Salman Khan show, Bigg Boss. The diva has featured in several regional videos such as in Punjabi, Bhojpuri and Haryanvi. Her songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Bandook Chalegi, Laad Piya Ke, has been some of the most played songs at parties and functions in the country. Check out the latest post of the diva Sapna Choudhary here:

