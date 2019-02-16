Sapna Choudhary once again sets the Internet on fire with her unmissable dance moves on her super hit chartbuster titled Ke Legi Muh Dikhawan Ka. The gorgeous lady who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, forced her fans to groove to the beats of Ke Legi Muh Dikhawan Ka which has crossed over 18 million views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary songs: The Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary is one of the best-known personalities of north India who barely skips an opportunity of making her audience go crazy. Yes, the lady with the talent of dancing, acting and singing, is not just your favourite but is the nation’s known stage dancer who has given us songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal, Chetak, Marjani, Daud Ki Chhori and Maina Haryanvi. Well, there is another song to add to the hit list of Sapna Choudhary and it’s none other than Ke Legi Muh Dikhawan Ka.

Her sultry dance in a pink coloured suit in the super hit chartbuster Ke Legi Muh Dikhawan Ka is totally mind-blowing. Sung by Raju Punjabi and Sushila Takhar, Sapna’s song has so far crossed over 18 million views on YouTube. Well, this is not the first time that the Haryanvi sensation has set the Internet on fire by giving such stage performances. The beautiful diva is quite famous on social media for her dance songs. If you missed watching Sapna Choudhary yet another chartbuster song Ke Legi Muh Dikhawan Ka, take a look at it here:

Sapna Choudhary who made her fans go gaga with her transformation on Instagram, just made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects starring Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actor Anju Jadhav. From her stunning images to hilarious Tik Tok videos, is all that her fans have been waiting for. Take a look at some of the most gorgeous pictures of Sapna Choudhary:

