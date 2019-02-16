Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary and Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav set the Internet on fire with their sensuous dance moves in this video that went viral on YouTube. Dancing to the beats of Taj Mahal Banwadeb Jila Devariya me, their unmissable chemistry was all that made the fans go gaga over it. The video has garnered over 4 million views on YouTube.

We all are familiar with the sultry dance moves of Sapna Choudhary. Her super hit chartbusters like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tring Tring, Daud Ki Chhori, Maina Haryanvi, Mera Chand and Ghunghat have always forced her fans to hit the dance floor, be it wedding or events. Not just that, her acting skills in shows and movies, have always been praised by her audience as the lady is a full pack of talent and beauty.

Over the years, our beautiful diva has taken over the Internet and we don’t need to prove that. Recently, the stunning diva was seen sharing the stage with none other than Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav for the song Taj Mahal Banwadeb Jila Devariya me. Well, she definitely was seen giving Yadav a perfect competition in a peach coloured suit. The video garnered praises in immense number that now we want them to star in a movie together. How exciting it will be to see the Haryanvi sensation doing a Bhojpuri movie for her Bihar fans. In the meanwhile, take a look at the YouTube video that has already crossed 4 million views.

Talking about Khesari Kak Yadav’s upcoming movie, the star is all set to entertain his huge fanbase with the upcoming movie Ab Hoi Prem Yudh, Babua Bawali, Jaanam 2, Sathiya Sath Nibhana, Meri Jung, Hera Pheri, Agneepath, Baaghi and Jaal. On the other hand, Sapna Choudhary is gearing up to star in her mother, Neelam Choudhary’s debut movie titled Chachi Ram Ram.

