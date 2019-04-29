Sapna Choudhary kiss video: Haryanvi diva who keeps on updating her fans with her day to day activities and photoshoots has become an internet sensation with more than a million followers on Instagram. One video which has gone viral is of Sapna Choudhary being hugged onstage! see video

Sapna Choudhary kiss video: The heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary need no introduction! From her Bigg boss days to her song party anthem song Teri Aakshya Ka yo Kajal, Sapna Choudhary has made a mark in the industry and has already become an internet sensation with more than a million followers on Instagram. One video of the Haryanvi singer which has gone viral is of her dancing amid a crowd on the song Bapu Tera Ladla and Hatt Ja Tau. However, midway during the concert, Sapna Choudhary dances with two guys among which a guy tries to hug and kiss her and it is visible that Sapna Choudhary is pushing him with one hand.

A few days back Sapna Choudhary released her latest number Bawli Tared opposite Punjabi pop singer Daler Mehndi. The song has been crooned by Daler Mehndi & Sapna Choudhary, penned by Daler Mehndi & Krishna Bhardwaj, music has been given by the BJP contestant and singer Daler Mehndi and has been directed by Sumit Bhardwaj. The video in a span of just four days has crossed 900k views and the comments section is pouring with compliments for their chemistry. Talking about the song Bawli tared it features Sapna Choudhary in all yellow ensemble whereas Daler Mehndi in donning a black kurta pajama.

Without any further delay, take a look at the Sapna Choudhary’s concert where she was allegedly kissed and hugged by a guy on stage here:

Watch the full concert here:

Sapna Choudhary is surely on cloud nine be it making her Bollywood debut this year or now featuring in a Punjabi folk number, Sapna is having a terrific year. She recently made her acting debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects opposite stars- Anju Jadhav, Zuber k Khan and Vikrant. Watch some of the popular songs from the film here- Tring Tring, and many more.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App