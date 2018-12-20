Sapna Choudhary videos: Sapna Choudhary on December 19, took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos from an event held in New Delhi, with Punjabi singer Daler Mehandi. Not just that, her fun-filled video with Ta-ra-ra singet went viral on social media. Watch the sizzling video of Sapna Choudhary on Punjabi chartbuster, Kudiya Shehar Diyan.

Sapna Choudhary videos: Sapna Choudhary hot dance video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is back witha weekend surprise for her fans. The stunning lady who is the heart and soul of Haryana entertainment sector, took to her official photo-sharing app to share her sizzling photos from an event held in New Delhi yesterday i.e. December 19. In a proper on the point sexy avatar, Sapna Choudhary in the pictures is seen dancing her heart out on Punjabi singer Daler Mehandi’s chartbuster, Kudiya Shehar Diyan.

Well, thats not it! Her a peach and white golden sequinned lehenga choli, Sapna Choudhary’s smile and excitement took our heart away. She was seen sharing the stage with none other than Daler Mehandi himself, who according to photos, was singing the song for the audience. Giving a perfect treat to her 1.4 million followers on social media, Sapna Choudhary’s latest photos with Daler Mehandi has so far garnered over 40k likes. If you missed out her happy go lucky pictures, here’s a sneak peek to it.

Well, the actual surprise came in when her sizzling video went viral on social media. Watch here:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary who was last seen in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss, is all set to make her tinsel town debut with the upcoming Bollywood movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects. Besides that, she will be seen in Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram and a sequel of her chartbuster Mera Chand.

