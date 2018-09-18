Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary has once again spread magic with her latest Instagram post. The super sensational item queen has won millions of hearts with her hot and electrifying dance moves that her fans across the world can't stop tapping their feets on. Check out Sapna Choudhary's latest Insta picture and her latest Haryanvi release 'Superstar'.

One of the most desired dancers in the Haryanvi entertainment industry, Sapna Choudhary has mesmerised her fans with her sizzling hot moves on the screen and stages across the country. The sensational dancer’s latest song Superstar has recently released and as always it has also garnered more than 1,154,205 views in just a few days from its release. However, there are lots of hot news surrounding the super hot Sapna Choudhary and talking about the latest update today, it is regarding a simple sober picture of the enthusiastic dancer.

ALSO READ: Sapna Choudhary’s latest Haryanvi song Superstar will give you boyfriend goals, watch video!

Sapna Choudhary yesterday shared a picture on her Instagram account where she is looking stunningly beautiful. The dancer has been a stunner and even without applying any makeup she looks like a diva. The item queen has even written a caption for the picture which reveals that the diva is all set to entertain her fans at Parli with her Latke Jhatke on stage.

Meanwhile, Sapna Choudhary’s latest video Superstar is once again going to be another super hit songs in the list of Haryanvi hits this year. Check out her latest Instagram picture here:

ALSO READ: Whoa! Sapna Choudhary’s sensational Haryanvi song Bandook Chalegi crosses 100 million views on YouTube

ALSO READ: Bhojpuri hot rumoured couple Amrapali Dubey-Dinesh Lal Yadav’s intimate photo has set the Internet on fire!



Watch video:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More