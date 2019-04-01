Sapna Choudhary latest song: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary's latest song Kidnap Ho Javegi from her early days is going viral. The song Kidnap Ho Javegi stars Vicky Kajla and Sapna Chaudhary in lead roles and the lyrics have been penned by Bantu Singal and rapped by AK Jatti Annu Kadiyan.

Sapna Choudhary latest song: From her dance moves to her item numbers Sapna Choudhary has become a household name in a matter of just a few years. The heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary is famous for her item songs and her killer dance moves which has made her a social media sensation with more than .17 million followers on Instagram.

While there are many songs of the diva which have crossed 100 million mark on Youtube one such another song which is surfacing the internet is Kidnap Ho Javegi from her early days. The song stars Sapna Choudhary in her usual sizzling avatar donning a beautiful pink suit. In the viral song, she is dancing among a big crowd and rapping to AK Jatti Annu Kadiyan lyrics. The song has been penned by Bantu Singal and stars Vicky Kajla and Sapna Chaudhary in lead roles. The song has crossed 4 million views on YouTube and the count seems unstoppable.

The diva recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects opposite soap opera stars Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav, and many other reality stars. However, the movie didn’t do well at the box office but the songs were a super hit.

Some of the viral songs of the Haryanvi sensation are- Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Badli Badli Laage, Maina Haryanvi, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Bandook Chalegi, Laad Piya Ke, English Medium, Ignore, Chhori Bindaas, Chetak, Daud Ki Chhori, Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Hatt Ja TAu, Ghunghat, Bol Tere Mithe MIthe, Jail KAravegi Re Chhori JAil KArvaegi, Tikhe Bol, Marjani and many other such hit songs.

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary is currently working on her upcoming Haryanvi movie, where she will be playing the role of a typical bahu.

