Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is one of the most loved and adored divas from the regional film industry. Be it her popular melodies or signature dance steps, they never fail to impress the fans. Lapped with multiple talents, Sapna Choudhary has managed to garner a massive fan following on social media. The crazy fanbase shower huge number of likes and comments on her social media updates, trapping all the attention for her.

One of the recent candid clicks of Sapna Choudhary is surfacing on the internet where she can be seen wearing a green velvet jacket. Caught in the moment, Sapna looks absolutely unaware of the camera. The cute expression on her face is enough to melt any fans’ heart.

Later, the star was also seen captured in a selfie with Deep Money. The photo belongs to an event held at Nagpur where these two stars were present. The ever-charming smile of Sapna Choudhary will take away all your Monday blues! Take a look yourself!

The Instagram profile of Sapna Choudhary is full of astonishing images, which will leave you breathless!

