The singing and dancing sensation of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary has been breaking the Internet with her stunning and gorgeous photos as well as videos. Her latest Instagram photo has taken over the Internet. Sapna Choudhary has a massive fan following across the country and has a huge number of followers on photo-sharing app Instagram.

Haryanvi dancing sensation and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary is the queen of millions of hearts all thanks to her phenomenal dancing skills. From stage shows to music videos, Sapna Choudhary leaves no stone unturned to grab all eyeballs with her sexy and sizzling dance moves. Sapna Choudhary manages to set the stage on fire whenever she performs on any of her songs. Now that she is all set to make her Bollywood debut as well, she has been ruling hearts on social media.

Her Instagram account is flooded with her sexy and hot photos as well as dance videos. In the latest Instagram photo, we see Sapna Choudhary in a sexy black off-shoulder top and check lowers. Her priceless smile is to die for and therefore the photo has gone viral on the Internet. Sapna Choudhary is one of the most sensational Haryanvi singer and dancer. Her dance videos garner millions of likes on video-sharing platform YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary became a household name after she participated in the 11th season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss which is hosted by Salman Khan.

