An outstanding performer, dancer, singer, actor and what not? Now, the diva is stealing the limelight with her astonishing photoshoots. Counted among one of the hottest ladies of the industry, Sapna Choudhary has a crazy fan following. With her sizzling dance moves and melodious voice, she has managed to make everyone a fan of her. Sapna Choudhary might have started small but now, the name and fame she carries with her personality are what a star longs for. Be it her super hit songs breaking all records on YouTube or her fiery dance performances on-stage, Sapna Choudhary hogs headlines every now and then.

This time, the actor has become the talk of the town for her eye-popping photo shoot. All dolled up in a bridal avatar, Sapna Choudhary looks absolutely dreamy! The happy, smiling and shy bride is none other than this Haryanavi sensation in these surreal photos. The red lehenga and heavy pieces of jewellery are giving her a regal royal look, leaving fans awestruck. This photoshoot of Sapna is sure to give you Maharani vibes and for all of the fans who wonder how Sapna Choudhary would look like a bride, here’s this for you!

Here’s a glimpse of some of her latest photo updates!

