Sapna Choudhary Lootera song: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary's song Lootera is trending on YouTube and till now the video has got more than 20 million views. The diva yet again made the news by featuring in the song. Watch Lootera song here

Sapna Choudhary Lootera song: Haryanvi item dancer Sapna Chaudhary yet again storm the internet with her sexy moves in song Lootera, the diva looks absolutely stunning in the song as she dons Indian wear in the song, currently, the song is trending on social media and has hit the trending chart by achieving 2nd number on it.

Lootera song is winning the internet as lyrics and composition given by R Nait while the music of the song given by Archiemuzik with female singer Afsana Khan. Today the makers of the song announced the song on youTube and till now it has garnered over 1.6 million songs with loads of lovable comments.

However, Sapna a week ago shared the poster of her latest song Lootera and instantly her fans couldn’t stop gushing over her Indian look. No doubt Sapna knows the right trick to hook her fans. On the professional front, the stunner debuted in Bollywood with the song Hatt Ja Tau and after that, she gave back to back hits like Tring Tring, Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary, Love Bite, Akh Da Nishana and may more to go.

Some of her Haryanvi songs has garnered more than 30 million views songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Laad Piya Ke, English Medium, Lat Lagjaye Gi and many more, With that Sapna also featured in a Bollywood film Dosti Ke Side Effectss and now her future plan is to step into the acting business.

