Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary is unlikely to perform at a live concert at Smriti Upvan situated at Ashiyana in Lucknow as she faces an FIR for cancelling the show in the last minute, reports said. According to reports, Sapna refused to perform at the event in the city following conflicts with the organisers. The live concert was supposed to take place on Saturday and the organisers were promoting it for a long time.

Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary is unlikely to perform at a live concert at Smriti Upvan situated at Ashiyana in Lucknow as she faces an FIR for cancelling the show in the last minute, reports said. According to reports, Sapna refused to perform at the event in the city following conflicts with the organisers. The live concert was supposed to take place on Saturday and the organisers were promoting it for a long time.

Sapna’s fans created a ruckus at the programme venue in Lucknow when they came to know that they won’t be able to see their favourite dancer after purchasing tickets worth Rs 2,500 each. According to reports, three to four people were injured during the scuffle. The Uttar Pradesh Police reached the spot and took the matter under its control. They also registered a case against five organisers of the show.

Sapna Choudhary, who is known for her sexy latkas and jhatkas and her to-die-for curves has once again taken over the Internet, became a household name after coming out of Bigg Boss 11. The diva has a huge fan following on the photo-sharing platform Instagram of 1.2 million.

Sapna’s latest song Daud Ki Chori has garnered 22 million views on the video sharing platform YouTube.

She was also seen in music videos like Chetak, Chori 96, Superstar, Ram Ki Su and Billori Akh which garnered love on social media. She is set for her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects. Apart from that, the Haryanvi dancer has also featured in Bollywood songs like Tere Thumke from Nanu Ki Jaanu, starring Abhay Deol – Patralekhaa and also Hatt Ja Tau from Pulkit Samrat starrer Veerey Ki Wedding.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More