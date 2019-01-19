Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanvi bombshell who rose to fame after giving blockbuster songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kaajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Daud Ki Chhori and Chetak, once again set the YouTube on fire with her sexy dance moves in chartbuster Maina Haryanvi. Dont's miss watching Sapna Choudhary's Maina Haryanvi song that has crossed 8 million views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal fame Sapna Choudhary who is popularly known as the Anarkali of Haryana, is one of the best-known dancers of India. The stunning lady who gave us back to back hits like Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Daud Ki Chhori, Chetak, Patla Dupatta Tera and Thada Bhartar, never disappoints her fans when it comes to flaunting latkas and jhatkas. From amazing on-stage performance to behind the scenes funny videos, Choudhary proudly carries the tag of being the Internet sensation.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary once again set the YouTube on fire with her sizzling dance performance in Haryanvi song, Thada Bhartar. Well, the lingual track which hit the YouTube in 2018 is another super hit chartbuster that was added to Sapna Choudhary’s hit list. Sung by Raju Punjabi and Sheenam Katholic, Choudhary’s sultry moves in the song garnered over 8 million views. Sapna made sure her fans went crazy with her amazing performance on stage by slaying like a diva on each beat.

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her fanbase with Haryanvi movie, Chachi Ram Ram. Well, the film which will hit the theatres this year also stars her mother, Neelam Choudhary. Apart from the regional movie, Daud Ki Chori star will feature in Bollywood movie, Dosti Ke Side Effects. Dosti Ke Side Effects trailer was released on January 13 on YouTube. The trailer has so far garnered over 1.5 million views within 5 days.

