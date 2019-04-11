Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has been ruling the industry with her sensational moves but now, the throne might be in danger! Another Sapna Choudhary in making, Monica Choudhary is gaining all the limelight with her superhot dance moves. To make a clearer view for you, we have brought a video of dance face-off between these two Haryanvi beauties!

Meanwhile, Sapna Choudhary is also swaying fans with her back to back photos on Instagram.

Sapna Choudhary carries a massive fan following on social media for her sensational dance performances. The diva has been ruling the industry with her beauty and sexy moves but now, the throne seems to be in danger! A popular dance performer from Haryana, Monika Choudhary is also gaining all the limelight. The girl has an envious body and raises heat with her stunning dance performances. Monika Chaudhary’s sensational dance videos are all over YouTube and fans can’t keep calm over it.

While the diva has delivered many superhit songs and Sapna Choudhary’s popularity has touched skies but Monica Choudhary is one new face you would love to see. Everyone has seen the crazy fan following Sapna carries but this video might make you change sides. While digging for Monika Choudhary’s YouTube videos, we came across this superb dance battle between Haryanvi queen Sapna Choudhary and Monika Choudhary. On one side, Sapna Choudhary shows off her dancing skills on stage and on the other hand, Monika Choudhary is going on and on with her immense level of energy! Sapna Choudhary can be seen wearing an orange-white Salwar suit while Monika Choudhary has donned a saree in quirky style! Take a look at the superb dance battle!

The two ladies are sure to win your hearts with their superb performances. On a popular Haryanvi number, the divas have made the crowd stand and cheer! Well, you might not have known Monika Choudhary before but you will notice a lot of similarities in her with the Anarkali of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary. The Instagram timeline of Monika is full of her adorable photos and people can’t keep their eyes off!

On that note, here are some of the photos of Monika Choudhary from her Instagram timeline!

