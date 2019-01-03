Sapna Choudhary hot video: Dancing queen Sapna Choudhary is one of the best-known entertainers of Haryana. The stunning lady who is all set to entertain her huge fan following by making her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects, was seen having a gala time at the sets of Chachi Ram Ram with her mother, Neelam Choudhary.

Sapna Choudhary hot video: Dancing queen Sapna Choudhary is one of the best-known entertainers of Haryana. The gorgeous lady who was last seen in Salman Khan’s famous as well as controversial show Bigg Boss, is currently busy enjoying the love and praises from her massive audience. Choudhary is also the heart and soul of her regional entertainment industry and is popularly known as the Anarkali of Haryana. The stunning diva is not just recognised for her sexy dance moves but is also famous on social media.

With a huge fan following on photo-sharing app Instagram, Sapna Choudhary never misses a chance to treat her over 1.4 million followers with sexy photos and sizzling dance videos. Recently, the gorgeous lady’s fan page took to his or her Insta handle to share her latest photoshoot video with mother Neelam Choudhary for the upcoming movie Chachi Ram Ram. In a green Indian attire with sassy black shades, Sapna’s look simply took our breath while Choudhary’s mother looks beautiful in the traditional outfit of Haryana. Watch the video of mother-daughter duo having a gala time at the sets of Chachi Ram Ram which is likely to hit the theatres this year:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary is all set to make Bollywood debut with the upcoming Hindi project Dosti Ke Side Effects. The trailer of the upcoming movie was released on December 4, last year. The movie trailer which is all about love, friendship and revenge has already garnered over 288,074 views on YouTube.

