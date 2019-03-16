Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary's chartbuster song, Muchha Te Dargi crosses 22 million views on YouTube. The stunning lady in the video is seen dancing to the beats of Haryanvi song sung by Vinu God, Sushila Takhar and written by Krishan Dhundwa in a married attire.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary who recently made her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects helmed by Hadi Ali Abrar and bankrolled by Joyal Daniel under the banners of Share Happiness Films is one of the most famous Haryanvi entertainers on social media. After sharing screens with Vikrant Anand, Neel Motwani, Zuber K Khan and Anju Jadhav, Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming Haryanvi movie titled Chachi Ram Ram starring Neelam Choudhary. Well, professionally a dancer, Sapna Choudhary will also feature in Daler Mehndi’s upcoming song with a title Bawri tared.

Talking about her chartbuster songs like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Daud Ki Chhori, Main Haryanvi and Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Sapna Choudhary is currently enjoying the grand success of Ghunghat songs on YouTube which has garnered over 10 million views. Mera Chand dancer, Sapna Choudhary in the super hit song titled Muchha Te Dargi sung by Vinu God and Sushila Takhar. Written by Krishan Dhundwa and helmed by VR Bros, Muchha Te Dargi stars Sapna Choudhary in a total desi attire along with Janu Rakhi and Anil Kamalpuriya. One of the most views songs of Sapna Choudhary on the Internet has finally crossed over 22 million views on YouTube.

If you missed Sapna Choudhary’s Muchha Te Dargi, take a look at it here:

