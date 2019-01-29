Sapna Choudhary sexy video: The Anarkali of Haryana who made us all groove to the beats of Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, has once again set the YouTube on fire with her yest another super hit chartbuster Ghunghat. The song which was released last week, has so already crossed 4 million views on YouTube.

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is one of the most popular dancers of Indian entertainment industry. The gorgeous lady who is all set to entertain her huge fanbase with the upcoming Bollywood film titled Dosti Ke Side Effects, is also known as the heart and soul of Haryana. Not just, the Anarkali of Haryana who made us all groove to the beats of Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, never backs off when it comes to surprising her followers with treats.

Recently, the star took to social media to release her latest track Ghunghat sung by Somvir Kathurwal. Well, written by Naveen Vishu Baba and helmed by Kuldeep Rathee, Ghunghat Aali Oth Maargi has already crossed 4 million views on YouTube within a week. From her sensuous dance move to her Indian attire in the song, Sapna simply made the track a must watch. If you still haven’t watched Sapna Choudhary’s latest song Ghunghat, take a look at the video here:

Talking about her upcoming project, Sapna will be seen sharing screens with her real life mother in the upcoming Haryanvi movie, Chachi Ram Ram. The gorgeous lady who made her Indian television debut with Salman Khan-starrer Bigg Boss season 11, all set to make her reality comeback with Sunil Grover’s Kanpur Wale Khurranas featuring Farah Khan on the panel of the comedy show.

Earlier this week, Sapna Choudhary’s pictures from the show in a blue suit and white dupatta went viral on social media which not just made her fans excited but also created a buzz in the industry.

