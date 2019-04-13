Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is back to make everyone groove on her another upbeat song. Released a few hours ago, Sapna's latest song Beta Ye Tumse Na Ho Payega is taking social media by storm. In the video, Sapna can be seen romancing her co-star Sydharth Gaaba.

With her energetic dance moves and sensuous personality, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary has emerged as a household name. Amassing huge popularity in India and worldwide, Sapna is known to set the stage on fire with her songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak and many more. And now, the sensation has released her new song titled Beta Ye Tumse Na Ho Payega opposite Sydharth Gaaba to make everyone groove.

Donning three different looks in the song, Sapna is playing a bold and sexy college girl. In the first look, she is seen dressed in a yellow hoodie and black frilled skirt paired with boots and a chequered shirt tied around her waist. For the second look, she is seen dressed in a striped shirt, black jacket and denim with a different hairdo. Meanwhile, the third look features Sapna in an off-shoulder top paired with denim.

The fun song is all about how difficult it is to love Sapna Choudhary. From fun and peppy lyrics to Sapna Choudhary’s nakhras, the song is a must-watch for all her fans. Sung by Monika and Raju Punjabi and lyrics penned by A I John, the song has been directed by Sunita and Vishal and produced by Sumeet Singh. Released a few hours ago, the video has already garnered 164, 041 views and the count is increasing with every passing second.

Rose to fame with her stage dance shows, Sapna Choudhary made her acting debut this year with the film Dostii Ke Side Effects. She has also featured in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 11 hosted by Salman Khan. Last year, Sapna Choudhary also featured in Nanu Ki Jaanu’s song Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary and shared screen space with Abhay Deol.

