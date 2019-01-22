Sapna Choudhary sexy video: From Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal to Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak, Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Daud Ki Chhorim, the heart and soul of Haryana once sets the YouTube on fire with her amazing on stage performance. In her yet another power-packed video, Choudhary is seen singing as well as shaking a leg with another Haryanvi entertainer.

Sapna Choudhary sexy video: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary never misses a chance to make her fans go gaga when it comes to sultry dance moves. The stunning lady who rose to limelight after her back to back blockbuster songs, hit the theatres. From Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal to Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak, Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Ram Ki Su, Laad Piya Ke, Badli Badli Laage, Daud Ki Chhori and Tring Tring, Sapna made sure her fanbase is well entertained.

In the latest video that set the YouTube on fire, Sapna Choudhary along with a singer named Papsi, is seen entertaining her Bahadurgarh audience with jokes and songs. In a blue and red coloured suit, Choudhary’s sultry dance moves in the song are simply unmissable. Well, we now know that the lady is not only a perfect dancer but also has a melodious voice. The super talented lady Sapna Choudhary is seen being amazed by the energy of her stage co-star Papsi. 2017’s Patla Dupatta Tera featuring the heart and soul of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary garnered over 42 million views on YouTube.

If you still haven’t watched the stage performance of Sapna Choudhary, take a look at the video here which has crossed millions of views:

The heart and soul of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary who made her television performance with Bigg Boss hosted by Salman Khan and won by Shilpa Shinde, is all set to entertain her huge fan following with the upcoming movie Ghunghat, Dosti Ke Side Effects and Chachi Ram Ram.

Also, watch some of Sapna Choudhary’s super hit songs on YouTube:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More