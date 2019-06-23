Sapna Choudhary sexy photo: Teri Aakhya ka yo Kajal singer, Sapna Choudhary, recently shared a series of photos from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in indo-western attire, Sapna has paired her look with kohled eyes and tight bun. See pics.

Sapna Choudhary sexy photo: The heart and soul of Harayna, Sapna Choudhary, who is best known for her item songs and her curvaceous figure recently took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her latest photoshoot.

Dressed in indo-western attire, Sapna has complemented her purple colored saree cum lehenga with a backless blouse, kohled eyes, tight bun, and diamond earrings. Posted a few minutes back the post has already gone viral and has crossed more than 150k likes on Instagram and the comments section is pouring with compliments for her fashionista appearance.

With these pictures, Sapna also took to her social media handle to make an announcement of her upcoming song Akh Da Nishana from the movie DSP Dev releasing on June 25, 2019, that is on Tuesday. Sapna keeps on updating her fans with her day to day activities be it BTS pictures from the song to her workout regime photos, Sapna never misses an opportunity to amaze her fans.

Take a look at her pictures here:

Sapna Choudhary made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Dosti Ke Side Effects. However, the movie didn’t do well at the box office and was a failure. Apart from Teri Aakhya Ka yo kajal, some other songs of the diva are- Chetak, Tring Tring, Tumse Na Ho Payega, Maina Haryanvi, Bandook Chalegi, Badli Badli Laage, Chetak, and many more. Take a look at some of her videos here:

