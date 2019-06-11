Sapna Choudhary sexy photo: Popular Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary's latest Instagram photo which was shared by one of her fan pages has been breaking the Internet!

Sapna Choudhary sexy photo: One of the sexiest dancers and singers, Sapna Choudhary, who hails from Haryana and is known as the Haryanvi singing and dancing sensation has been breaking the Internet with her latest photo which was shared by one of her fan pages on photo-sharing app Instagram.

In the photo, we see Sapna Choudhary dressed in a sexy golden shimmery short dress along with stylish black high boots and her killer look will blow your mind! Sapna Choudhary has a massive fan base across the globe and she keeps sharing her hot, sexy and sultry photos as well as videos on her official Instagram account.

Sapna Choudhary is also a former Bigg Boss contestant who participated in the popular and controversial reality show in the 11th season and became a household name. She won millions of hearts during her stint on the show.

Sapna Choudhary has a massive fan base across the country and especially in Bihar, Mumbai, Haryana and Punjab.

Her popular Haryanvi songs such as Teri Nachai Nachu, Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Ghunghat Ki Oat, Tere Bol Rasile Marjani, Yaar Tera Chetak Pe Chaale, Badli Badli Laage, Theke Aali Gali, Chhori Tu Se Badi Bindas, Laad Piya Ke, Husan Ka Lada, Mera Chand Luka Hande, Bandook Chalgi, Kasuta Pajama Kurta, Gadan Jogi, Rasgulla Khawa De, Teri Aakhyan Ka Yo Kajal, Tere Thumke, English Medium, among several others hae garnered more than 100 million likes and views on video-streaming platform YouTube and are loved by one and all in the country.

