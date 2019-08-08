Sapna Choudhary photos: Sapna Choudhary knows how to treat her fans with her latest updates on her social media account. Here are the top 10 pictures of the Haryanvi dancer which will make you drool. Have a look.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is popularly known for her dance. Sapna got fame after doing a reality show named Big Boss. She was seen as a contestant in Big Boss 11 which is hosted by Salman Khan. Sapna is also a singer and an actor. She has given her talent for many Bollywood movies like Nanu Ki Jaanu, Bhangover and Veere Ki Wedding.

Born in a middle-class family, Sapna helped her family after her father died by making her passion as her profession. She took up her hobbies singing and dancing to another level and started earning through them. The actor came into limelight after doing the Tv reality show on colours.

Talking about her fan following, the pop dancer has 2 million followers on Instagram. After getting out from the reality show the actor is much known among the fans because of her songs and dance. Sapna never disappoints her fans by giving the latest updates. The actor knows how to keep her fans happy and engaged. From ethnic to casual wear, Sapna knows how to steal the thunder. We’ve got you 10 ethnic photos of Sapna which shows the Haranvi diva has her game strong:

On the work front, Sapna is currently busy in doing stage performances in different states. Her songs are a big hit among the fans and nobody can beat Sapna in terms of her dance. Here are some of the famous songs.

