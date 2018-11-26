Sapna Choudhary photos and videos: The dance queen of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary, has set the internet on fire with her latest Instagram post. Sapna Choudhary's latest Instagram video has been liked by thousands of netizens and her fans are pouring in love with compliments.

Haryanvi pop sensation Sapna Choudhary, who has been grabbing all the attention with her killer and sizzling dance moves, has created a buzz on the internet with her latest Instagram post. Her fans also call her the dance queen of live stage shows and her videos and songs are super hit on YouTube. Sapna Choudhary’s latest post, boomerang, in which, she was wearing a blue color gown highlighted with golden floral print has set the internet of fire as it has garnered thousands of hearts and the comments section has been flooded with the lovely and heart-touching compliments. Sapna Choudhary was looking dead-drop gorgeous as she shared her beautiful smile, which can melt anyone’s heart.

Sapna Choudhary has also participated in the TV reality show Big Boss 11, which gave a millage to her career and now she is all set to step into Bollywood with her upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effects. The dance queen hails from Rohtak district of Haryana. She had started pursuing her passion at the age of 12. According to a report, Sapna Choudhary is one of the most searched personality on the Internet in 2018. The way Sapna Choudhary has shaped her career is commendable and she is being followed by 45.1k netizens on the photo-sharing site Instagram.

