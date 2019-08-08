Sapna Choudhary photos: Sapna Choudhary slaying social media with her stunning pictures, here are top ten heart taking photos of desi queen.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Sapna Choudhary never miss a chance to surprise her fans by her marvelous photos, she even rocked social media with her photos in different Avatars. You cannot take away your eyes from these phenomenal photos of this Haryanvi sensation. Let us take you to the fabulous gallery of stage performer Sapna Choudhary.

Sapna Choudhary is a famous dancer and stage performer in India who has started her career to accomplish her financial needs. Now, she is at the peak of her career and leaves no stone unturned. Desi queen has 2 million followers on her Instagram and they are just awed with her astonishing and glamorous look. People loved her different style and unique steps on the dance floor.

Sapna made her fan following with her talent and attractive personality, there was no PR team behind it. Although, the television reality show Bigboss made a great change in her life. She came as a commoner in the show that gave national level popularity to her performances. Sapna Choudhary made her Bollywood item number debut in 2017 in the song Love Bite from the film Journey of Bhangover.

Dancing diva stays in controversies but never gets affected because of any negative comments, she believes in healthy criticism. Sapna has also seen in 2019 elections while campaigning for BJP Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, she has finally joined BJP on 7 July 2019. There were rumors that she joined congress before the elections and will contest the elections from Mathura against Hema Malini but Sapna denies to all of them.

Sapna loves dancing and listens to her heart before each decision she takes, wrong comments and rumors don’t bother her. She remains sorted and spends her hundred potential to her work. Here you can scroll down the top 10 photos of this Haryanvi dancing diva.

