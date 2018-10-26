Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is yet again stealing hearts with her adorable photos. The talented beauty took to her official Instagram account to post a new photo of her, right from the stage. Sapna can be seen happily performing in an event, looking absolutely beautiful!

Sapna Choudhary is again slaying it with her photos!

Sapna Choudhary photos: After winning a million hearts, the Haryanvi queen is setting the stage on fire again. And she seems to love doing that! Be it the sexy moves of her or the captivating voice, Sapna manages to pop a million eyes with just one appearance of her. The dancing and singing sensation of Haryana never fails to impress her fans with her stunning photo updates on social media.

Becoming a social media sensation, Sapna Choudhary has now a massive fan-following of 1.3 million on Instagram. And she treats her fans with astonishing photos of her every now and then. Not just her power-packed performances but also her charming smile has won tons of hearts here. Sharing a glimpse from a recent event of her, Sapna Choudhary posted a photo to her official Instagram handle yesterday. The black and white photo of her will surely leave you all breathless.

Donning the desi avatar, holding the mike with pride and performing for her fans, Sapna Choudhary looks absolutely stunning. The million dollar smile of her and the smooth silky hair will make your heart skip a beat! In just a few hours, the photo has garnered more than 56,000 likes and the comments are bombarding continuously. As per the star has captioned it, the event was held in Delhi.

Sapna Choudhary had recently shared more photos from the events she is performing in. In these photos, she can be seen grooving on her hit tracks. Sapna is looking pretty as always in a gorgeous suit-salwar set.

Here are some more glimpses of her sizzling latke and jhatke!

