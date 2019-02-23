Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi beauty Sapna Choudhary is a social media sensation with more than 1 million followers on Instagram. Taking to her official Instagram handle, Sapna can be seen posing in a beautiful pink sharara suit and we can't stop drooling over her. Take a look at her pictures inside.

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Chaudhary recently took to her official Instagram handle to post a series of pictures donning in Miku Kumar sharara and we can’t stop gaping at her. Dressed in a pink sharara suit with golden zari work and blue dupatta, Sapan Choudhary looks alluring as she poses for the camera. The diva has paired her attire with large earrings, golden bangles, kohled eyes, deep pink lipstick and golden jutti.

Taking to her official Instagram account she has captioned her picture with a quote that talked about how every positive thought is a silent prayer that can change one’s life. Take a look at the series of pictures posted by the diva below:

Furthermore, Sapna Choudhary recently made headlines for filing a police complaint against the organisers of her stage show who didn’t pay her the promised amount and then for her latest song Vidaai that is based on Pulwama terrorist attack. The song in a short time has crossed 2 million views and is currently on number 14 on the YouTube trending list.

Sapna Chaudhary is a talented singer, dancer and actress. She is also a former participant of the TV reality show Big Boss 11. Sapna has also featured in songs of some Bollywood movies such as Nanu’s Janu, Bhangover and Veer’s Wedding.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More