Sapna Choudhary will be next seen making her bollywood debut with the movie Dosti Ke Side Effects which is produced by Joel Daniel and directed by Hadi Ali Abar and will be featuring some of the most famous faces of hindi soap opera industry. Talking about Sapna Choudhary's latest picture she can be seen posing with her Co-stars Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and fame actress Anju Jadhav of Kasuti Zindagi Ki.

The heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary, who is famous for her song Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal which has already garnered 280 million views, is taking the internet by storm with her latest photoshoots. Sapna is known for making her fans go gaga over her dance videos and stage performances. The Anarkali of Haryana was last seen in Salman Khan’s controversial show Bigg Boss 11 in 2016 and was appreciated for her straightforwardness.

Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos go viral in mere seconds. Some of her famous songs are Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Maina Haryanvi, Bandook Chalegi, Chetak, Teri Lat Lag Jagi, Badli Badli Laage, Daud Ki Chori, among others.

Sapna Choudhary is not only famous in Haryana but all over the country for her curvaceous body and her super hit songs. She started grabbing the headlines when she participated in the 11th season of the controversial Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in 2016.

