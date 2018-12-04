Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi dance queen Sapna Choudhary has created a buzz on the internet with her latest Instagram post. In the pictures, she is donning a blue kurti paired with printed pants and white see-through dupatta with light make-up and the post has garnered thousands of likes.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi pop sensation Sapna Choudhary has again set the internet on fire, but this time not with her sexy dance moves and stage performance videos. This time Sapna Choudhary’s style statement has created a buzz on the internet. In her latest photoshoot, the dance queen is looking gorgeous in ethnic attire. Sapna Choudhary took the photo-sharing site Instagram to post the photos. In the pictures, she is donning a blue kurti paired with printed pants and white see-through dupatta. In a light makeup, Sapna was looking stunning and her photos have garnered thousands of like and the comments section is flooded with lovely comments and compliments.

Sapna Choudhary captioned the post, “We can never be happy if we keep on blaming others.” Sapna Choudhary has delivered super hit songs with millions of views like Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Chetak, Tu Cheez Lajawab, Chhori Bindass and many more. She was also a participant of the TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 hosted by Salman Khan. A report claims that Sapna Chaudhary has been one of the most searched personalities on the internet. A few days ago, Sapna Choudhary dance video with WWE star the Great Khali was trending the charts as both of them were dancing on the latest Haryanvi song Mera Chand. The Haryanvi singer and dancer has a huge fan following across the country and her dance videos and stage performances are lauded by millions.

