Haryanvi diva Sapna Choudhary who is known for her sultry expressions and her sexy latkas and jhatkas is a social media sensation, she enjoys a massive fan following of 1.4 million followers on the photo-sharing platform Instagram. Talking about her latest Instagram picture, Sapna Choudhary is all smiles as she poses with her fans in an event. Donning an all-white avatar, Sapna is dressed in an off-white Anarkali suit with a red border. She has complemented her ethnic avatar with white jhumkas, kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. In a span of a few hours, her picture has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jampacked.

On the professional front, Haryanvi beauty will be making her big Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke side Effects with Soap industry stars Zuber Khan and Anju Jadhav. She will be also seen later in the year making her Marathi debut too. Currently, Sapna Choudhary is shooting for her upcoming show Chachi Ram RAm where she will play the role of a typical Indian Bahu. Some of the famous songs of the ace dancer are Teri Aakhya Ka Yo KAjal, Chetak, Maina Haryanvi, among others. Sapna Choudhary was also seen in Salman Khan’s controversial reality show Bigg Boss in season 11. Take a look at her pictures from the event here:

