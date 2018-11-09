On the occasion of Diwali, the Haryanvi diva took to her official Instagram account to share photos in which she can be seen making rangoli with her family and in the other picture she is posing for the camera in a closeup picture. In the photos shared by Sapna, the diva can be seen dressed in a gorgeous royal blue suit and looks absolutely beautiful.

Heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary, who is famous for her sexy dance moves and her curvaceous body. Popularly known as Anarkali of Haryana will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side effects opposite Hindi soap Opera industry stars Zuber Khan, KAsuti Zindagi Kay actress Anju Jadhav and Vikrant Anand. Talking about Sapna Choudhary’s latest picture on Instagram she is dressed in a full sleeve blue suit with golden embroidery, she has complemented her look with gold jewellery, blue drop earrings, diamond rings and a gold nathani. Her hairdo is simple yet elegant, she has kept her makeup to minimal with pretty kohled eyes and glossy red lipstick. Her picture has already garnered 58,412 likes in a span of just a few hours and the comments section is jam-packed with compliments for her ethereal beauty. She has captioned her picture as Someone told me once- smile and be a reason for others to smile.

Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos go viral in mere seconds, some of the famous songs of the ace dancer are Aaja Tere Laad ladau, Patla Dupatta Tera, Teri Akhya Ka Yo KAjal, Badli Badli Laage, Chetak, among others. Take a look at Sapna Choudhary’s songs here:

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More