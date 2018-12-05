Sapna Choudhary photos: Recently the social media sensation unveiled her latest poster from her upcoming Haryanvi movie Chachi Ram Ram. In the movie Chachi Ram Ram, the diva will play the role of a typical Indian bahu. In the poster Sapna Choudhary is donning a sleeveless parrot green suit and is holding a photo frame in her hand with all her family members. She has complemented her bahu look with kohled eyes, red lipstick and green jhumkas. Her picture in a span of a few hours has garnered thousands of likes and the comments section is jampacked with compliments for her beauty.

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects opposite soap opera industry stars Zuber K Khan and Anju Jadhav from Kasuti Zindagi Kay. The film is helmed by Hadi Ali Abram and bankrolled by Joyal Daniel. Recently, the teaser of Dosti Ke Side Effects was released on December 4, 2018, on the official YouTube page of ZeeMusic co and we must say that by looking at the teaser the movie is surely going to be a super hit. Take a look at the teaser here:

