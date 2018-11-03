Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her massive fan following with the upcoming her upcoming Bollywood debut movie Dosti Ke Side effects starring Bollywood actors Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Anju Jadhav.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is all set to entertain her massive fan following with the upcoming her upcoming Bollywood debut movie Dosti Ke Side effects starring Bollywood actors Zuber Khan, Vikrant Anand and Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress Anju Jadhav. The stunning Haryanvi diva Sapna Choudhary is known as the Anarkali of Haryana. Well, the beauty is already familiar with the fame as she is often seen enjoying the events and entertaining her fans with her sexy moves. Choudhary’s fan page took to its Instagram handle to share her stunning photos and videos from the press conference held for Dosti Ke Side Effects.

The gorgeous lady took to her official account to share the first motion poster of the upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effects that is helmed by Hadi Ali Abar and produced by Joel Daniel. Talking about the recent photos and videos that took the internet by storm is a must watch. In golden saree and huge dangles, Sapna Choudhary looks stunning as always. No doubt, the beauty knows how to carry her beautiful ethnic and western outfits. Take a look at the stunning photos and videos shared by Sapna Choudhary and her fans pages.

Recently, the former Bigg Boss contestant took to her official Instagram handle to share her adorable photo with good friend Hina Khan. The hottie in her post wrote that Hina Khan taught her the importance of friendship and how much she adores and loved Komolika from Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More