Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation never misses a golden chance to treat her fans. The beautiful lady took to her account to share her beautiful photo and video from Ghaziabad event. In a blue suit, the lady as always looked like a diva as she posed for a picture. Take a look at the beautiful video and photos shared by her fan page on Instagram.

Sapna Choudhary photos: The Anarkali of Haryana is always up for a treat! The beautiful lady who made her fans go crazy with her simplicity and down to earth nature in Bigg Boss, last year. The stunning lady who has a massive audience in Haryana is gradually garnering love and fame all across the country. Choudhary is often seen performing at an event that are held in different states of India as the lady is always up to entertain her fans.

Sapna Choudhary’s fan page took to its official Instagram account to share her latest videos and photos. In a stunning blue suit with golden work on it, Choudhary performed like a diva in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh. Sapna looked beautiful as she chose to wear light makeup and long dangle earrings. Well, that’s not it! Sapna Choudhary’s fan page also shared a cute photo and video of her having fun with her makeup artist before going out for the performance. Take a look at the energetic dance video of Sapna Choudhary from Ghaziabad.

Sapna Choudhary is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming Hindi movie Dosti Ke Side Effects. Sapna Choudhary along with Hadi Ali Abar, Anju Jadhav and Zuber K. Khan will be seen it the romantic comedy. Helmed by Hadi Ali Abrar, Dosti Ke Side Effects is bankrolled by Joyal Daniel of Share Happiness Films.

