Haryanvi star, Sapna Choudhary who recently took the internet by storm when her song Chetak crossed 25 million views has once again stolen the limelight. The hot and sizzling diva looked serenely beautiful when she took up the ethnic avatar for an event. See photos

Haryanvi beauty queen Sapna Choudhary not only impresses her fans with her melodious voice and latke jhatke but also with her pure and aesthetic beauty. Enjoying a massive fan-following, she always manages to hog headlines for her social media updates. The talented performer has become one of the biggest sensations. Be it the casual chic look or the desi girl avatar, she is known to slay all of it. Overlapped with multiple talents, Sapna is a complete performer with all spices of entertainment. After melting a million hearts, Sapna is again popping eyes with her beautiful ethnic look.

Dolled-up in a gorgeous heavy suit, Sapna can be seen having a gala time with her friends. Apparently, this photo of her belongs to an event. Although the diva is loved for all of her looks whenever she puts on this ethnic avatar, the fans go crazy over it.

Sapna Choudhary leaves no stone unturned to feed their fans with her latest updates. Whenever the lady posts a photo or video of her, it creates a buzz on the social media, This time too, she took to her official Instagram handle to post a video of her flaunting her driving skills. Listening to good hard music, Sapna can be seen in her best bubbly mood.

Not just the driving video or the photo with friends, Sapna has also posted some more photos from the event. Undoubtedly, every time this talented lady performs on stage she ends up capturing a million hearts.

The singing sensation rose to fame with her performance in various film industries including Punjabi, Haryanvi and Bollywood. But all the limelight came on to her when she flaunted her latke jhatke in the controversial and most loved reality show Bigg Boss season 11. Even in the simplest attires, the diva manages to warm hearts with her heated dance performances.

Take a glance:

