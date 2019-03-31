Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is best known for her unique dancing style and moves and leaves no stone unturned to surprise her fans with her talent and skill. Recently, the actor shared the latest photos from the sets of a reality show, which is currently setting the Internet on fire. In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a stylish printed skirt with a black top.

Haryanvi dancing queen Sapna Choudhary is among those diva’s who leaves no chance of sizzling the Internet with her dancing moves and hot photos. The hottie is best known for her unique dance style and has recently carved her space into the heart of her fans by making her Bollywood debut with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects. Initially, the hottie began her journey by doing stage shows in Haryana and today she has gained a lot of recognition due to her hard work and talent. The diva also appeared in Bigg Boss season 10, which proved to be the turning point of Sapna’s career as post to it, the diva rose to fame. Recently, the actor has shared her latest photos on Instagram which is currently setting the Internet on fire. In the pictures, she is looking alluring dressed in a black casual top with a stylish printed white and black midi length skirt. With soft curls and nude makeup, the actor is looking picture perfect. It is not the first time when the actor has created a buzz with her pictures, she masters this talent and keeps on entertaining her fans with her sensational photos.

Apart from dancing, the diva has another talent which she often flaunts on social media. Her Tik Tok videos are proof that the actor is among the most talented performers of the industry who leaves not a single opportunity to showcase her skills to her fans. Recently, the diva was also making headlines for spreading her hands in politics. Some days back, there were reports that Sapna Choudhary is joining Congress, however, the facts were cleared when a video from a press conference got viral. In the video, Sapna cleared that she is not joining politics and her picture with Priyanka Gandhi is one of her old collections.

Talking about her future projects, Sapna Choudhary will be next seen on the screens in one of the most-awaited film Chachi Ram Ram. The trailer of the film will be out in April and it is expected that like every time, the actor will again win hearts with her talent and skill. Lastly, the actor has seen in her Bollywood debut Dosti Ke Side Effects with costars Zuber K Khan, Neel Motwani, Anju Jadhav, Khushi, Vaishnavi Mahant and Vikrant Anand. The film was directed by Hadi Ali Abrar and was produced by Joyal Daniel.

