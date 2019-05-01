Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is making everyone go weak in the knees with her latest photos. In her latest Instagram post, Sapna can be seen posing in a white mini skirt at the mountains. Sapna Choudhary recently featured in the song Bawli Tared alongside Daler Mehndi.

Sapna Choudhary photos: With her sensational dance moves and stunning looks, Haryanvi star Sapna Choudhary has emerged as a household name. When she hits the stage to perform, she makes sure to make the audience groove with her and set the dance stage on fire. As she continues to garner praises for her latest song Bawli Tared alongside Daler Mehndi, Sapna has jet off to the mountains to take some time off her busy schedule.

On Wednesday, Sapna Choudhary shared her latest photos on her official Instagram account. Posing amid the green cover of mountains, the dancing sensation is seen dressed in an olive green button-down shirt with a white mini skirt. She has completed her look with sneakers and blue sunglasses. In one of the photos, Sapna can be seen flaunting her long legs and toned mid-riff while she can be seen sitting in the middle of a road.

Before this, Sapna had shared a series of photos flaunting her athleisure look. Amping up the hotness quotient, Sapna can be seen dressed in a black crop top, matching leggings and neon green jacket with her hair tied in a ponytail. Shot to fame with her songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, Chetak, Solid Body and many more, Sapna Choudhary has more than 1 million followers on her Instagram account and keeps her fans hooked with her stunning photos.

After amassing huge popularity and wide fan base in Haryana, Sapna later featured in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 11 hosted by Salman Khan. She has also featured in a song titled Tere thumke Sapna Choudhary from Abhay Deol and Patralekhaa’s film Nanu ki Jaanu. With this, she recently made her acting debut with the film Dostii Ke Side Effectss.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App