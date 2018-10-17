Ace dancer Sapna Choudhary she looks breathtaking in her latest Instagram post, she has given herself an Indo-western look where she has paired her denim jacket with black and golden jhumkas. Sapna has kept her makeup minimal with only kohled eyes and nude lipstick. Sapna Choudhary is not only famous in Haryana but all over the country for her curvaceous body and her super hit songs. She started grabbing the headlines when she participated in the 11th season of the controversial Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in 2016.

Sapna Choudhary is not only famous in Haryana but all over the country for her curvaceous body and her super hit songs. She started grabbing the headlines when she participated in the 11th season of the controversial Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in 2016.

When it comes to sweeping the audience with her astonishing on-screen performance and glamorous avatar, Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary continues to rule over hearts of her millions of fans with her sexy dance moves and her curvaceous body. The diva recently took to her official Instagram account to share her latest photos in which she looks absolutely magnificent. Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos go viral in mere seconds on the video sharing platform YouTube.

Talking about the latest picture of the ace dancer Sapna Choudhary she looks breathtaking in her latest Instagram post, she has given herself an Indo-western look where she has paired her denim jacket with black and golden jhumkas. Sapna has kept her makeup minimal with only kohled eyes and nude lipstick.

One of the videos of the ace dancer that went viral a year back was Teri Aakhiyo Ka Yo Kajal which has garnered 280 million views on YouTube. Haryanvi diva Sapna Choudhary’s other hit songs are Laad piya ke with 127 million views, Maina Haryanvi with 35 million views, Daud Ki Chhori which has 23 million views, among others.

Sapna Choudhary is not only famous in Haryana but all over the country for her curvaceous body and her super hit songs. She started grabbing the headlines when she participated in the 11th season of the controversial Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in 2016.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App

Read More