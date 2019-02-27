Sapna Choudhary photos: As India successfully avenged the latest attack on CRPF jawans with the second surgical strike, Sapna Choudhary along with other Bollywood and television stars took to their official Instagram handle to salute the Indian Air Force with photos and videos. Choudhary in her latest post that was shared via Instagram story, is seen saluting the Air Force in a green coloured high-neck and white jeans.

Sapna Choudhary photos: As Indian Air Force successfully avenged the loss of our 40 CRPF jawans, Bollywood celebs and television stars took their official social media handles to pay tribute to the air Indian armed forces via photos and videos. Sapna Choudhary too took to her official Instagram handle to salute the fighters of the nation with a picture in which she is seen standing on the bonnet of the car in a green coloured pull-over and white pants, as she salutes the country and air force.

Soon after the news of Pulwama attack on CRPF convoy went viral on social media, Sapna shared a video of herself paying tribute to the martyred and their families. Seeking for a befitting reply to the terrorist group who claimed the heinous attack on the soldiers, Choudhary just like other members of film fraternity was waiting for another surgical strike. Her post in which she is seen wearing a pink coloured suit, was viewed by 299,403 Instagram users. coming back to her latest Insta post, Sapna’s picture was shared by her fan page which has so far garnered over 3k likes.

If you missed watching both the post of Sapna Choudhary, take a look at them here:

On the work front, Sapna Choudhary stays quite busy with her concerts and events in which she is seen flaunting her sultry dance moves. The lady recently was spotted entertaining her Jaipur audience by dancing to the beats of her famous song, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal.

