Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi dancing sensation Sapna Choudhary took to her official Instagram handle to share her stunning photos from an event. The beautiful lady was seen setting the stage on fire with her sexy moves. Not just that, Sapna Choudhary's fan page also shared her photos and videos where she is seen talking about the changing mentality of people.

The dancing sensation of Haryana, Sapna Choudhary never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy. Be it her sexy moves or stunning photos, Choudhary is simply is power-power. Sapna recently took to her official Instagram handle to share some of her sexy stills while performing in an event. Well, her photos have already set the internet on fire by garnering 77,541 likes in just few hours. In a Pink suit with golden border, the lady is seen shaking her legs with background performers at a stage.

We all know that the lady is well aware of the fact that her talent and way of slaying in chic and Indian look can turn the tables upside down. Not just that, she simply knows how to carry whatever she wears and her photos are the proof. Sapna Choudhary has been posting some series of photos on social media to treat her fans with her stunning looks and clips.

Take a look at the photos Sapna Choudhary shared on her official Instagram account:

In the recent video shared by Sapna Choudhary’s fan club, the hot Haryanvi diva is seen thanking her fans for the love and support they give to her. According to the photos shared, the Teri Aankhon Ka Yo Kajal actor was in Bihar to attend an event. She was also heard talking about the changing mentality of Indian society where men now look for an educated and decent girl instead of just a homemaker. She made sure that she spread the message of equality to 2 lakh people who were present at the event to watch Sapna Choudhary’s performance.

Watch her videos and photos from Madhepura, Bihar:

