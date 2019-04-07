Sapna Choudhary photos: Sapna Choudhary is counted amongst the top entertainers of the industry. Recently, the actor uploaded some of her hot photos that is currently creating a lot of buzz on social media. In the picture, Sapna is looking flamboyant dressed in traditional blue attire.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is among those entertainers who leaves no chance of sizzling Internet with her alluring looks and talent. Starting from sultry pictures to hot dancing moves, the diva is an allrounder. Recently, the diva shared some of her hot pictures that are currently creating a lot of buzz on social media. In the pictures, she is dressed in a blue traditional attire with golden work which is adding more grace to her looks. With ethnic jhumkas and dark lipstick, the actor is winning millions of hearts on the Internet.

Sapna commenced her career by doing stage performances in Haryana, she then appeared in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in the season 11 with stars like Hina Khan and Priyank Sharma. The show proved to be a turning point in the diva’s life as post to it she decided to enter Bollywood. Not only this, but she has also undergone a glamorous makeover and now misses no chance of impressing her fans with her alluring looks.

Reports also reveal that once Sapna was overweight and had to shed many kilos. Her talent is not just limited to dancing, the actor also keeps on sharing her TikTok videos, which proves that the diva is among the multi-talented actors in the industry.

Recently, the hottie was making news for stepping into politics. Reports reveal that the entertainer has now became the star campaigner for BJP and will campaign for the party in those areas of Delhi, who have a lot of Jat population. Some days back, the hottie was spotted with Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari for discussing the strategies regarding the campaign.

Sapna Choudhary is best known for her hot dancing style and some of her hit songs include Tu Cheez Lajwaab, English Medium, Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Laad Piya Ke, Mera Chand and many more.

