Sapna Choudhary is best known for sensational dance moves and keeps giving major fashion goals to her fans with trendy attires and ravishing looks. The internet sensation has a huge base across the country and leaves no chance of entertaining them with her talent. Recently, the actor shared sizzling pictures on the Internet, have a look

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is among the leading entertainers of the industry who leaves no chance of spreading the magic of her talent with her hot dance moves. Initially, the diva started by doing stage performances and now the actor is ruling many hearts in Haryana as well as all across the country. Sapna is best known for her songs Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Hindi Medium, Bol Tere Mithe Mithe, Tu Cheez Lajwaab and Chetak and leaves no stone unturned to impress her fans with her sultry hot moves.

Currently, the actor is sizzling the Internet with her alluring pictures on social media. In her recent upload, the actor is looking ravishing dressed in white attire and is conquering many hearts with her adorable smile and looks. With ethnic jewellery and dewy makeup, Sapna is currently setting the Internet on fire.

Spreading her talent in different directions, the actor will soon campaign for BJP in various locations of Delhi where Jatt population is high. For quite some time, the actor was spotted with Manoj Tiwari, discussing the strategies for campaigning. Manoj revealed that being an artist, he has a special bond with Sapna Choudhary and requested her to be the campaigner of BJP.

Talking about the dancing sensation, Sapna also appeared in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in season 11. She shared the house of Big Boss with contestants like Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Luv Tyagi and many more. Though, the diva couldn’t stay for long in the show, appearing in the show proved to be a game changer in Sapna’s career as she started being recognised by people outside Haryana as well.

The hardworking diva also got an opportunity to enter Bollywood by featuring in her debut Dosti Ke Side Effects which released in February with costars Vikrant Anand, Zuber K. Khan, Anju Jadhav and Neel Motwani.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RDZT4X5X5Ic

