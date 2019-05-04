Sapna Choudhary photos: Sapna Chaudhary is known for her sensational dance moves and often sets the Internet on fire with her hot social media clicks. Sapna's latest picture is currently creating a buzz on the Internet. With no make look, simple hairstyle and casual attire, Sapna is looking ravishing.

Haryanvi singer-dancer Sapna Choudhary masters the talent of winning hearts with her talent and skill. The hottie is best known for her unique dance style and often takes dancing onto a different level with her sensational moves and expressions. The diva also appeared in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss and came into the limelight ever since she appeared on the show. The actor has a large fan base and keeps updating them with her personal and professional upgrades. Not only this, with her talent, she also did her Bollywood debut in the film Dosti Ke Side Effects.

Currently, the hottie is winning millions of heart with her latest upload. In a stylish casual dress, Sapna is looking alluring with a no-makeup look and straight tresses. Sapna is among the leading entertainers who misses no chance of dazzling well on-screens. Some of her hit songs include Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, English Medium, Tu Cheez Lajwaab, Chetak, Mehandi Ki Raat and many more.

Sapna Choudhary’s latest track Bawli Tared is also topping the charts. The song features Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi with Sapna Choudhary and has garnered more than 1.1 million views on YouTube, in just one week. In the song, Sapna looks smoking hot in yellow attire and has further added to her look wearing an alluring tika.

The hottie has also spread her talent by appearing in various Bollywood item songs like Tere Thumke Sapna Choudhary from the film Nanu Ki Janu and also in the song Love Bite.

Some days back, the reports also suggested that the hottie is stepping into politics and will join BJP. However, further, Sapna clarified all the speculations quoting that she is only the part of campaigning for BJP and will campaign in the part of Delhi which has a lot of Jatt population.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download NewsX App