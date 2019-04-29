Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is back to steal hearts with her latest photoshoot. In the photos shared by Sapna on her Instagram account, she can be seen looking stunning a black and grey lehenga. Sapna Choudhary recently featured in the song Bawli Tared alongside Daler Mehndi.

Sapna Choudhary photos: From a stage dancer to a social media sensation, Sapna Choudhary has carved her space not just in the entertainment industry but also in the hearts of fans. When she hits the stage and showcases her power-packed dance moves, fans become compelled to dance along with her and go gaga over her desi looks. As the dancing sensation continues to garner praises for her hot dance, she leaves no stone unturned to excite and surprise her fans on social media with her stunning photos.

Just a few hours ago, Sapna Choudhary shared her latest photos on her official Instagram account and they are now making the fans go weak in the knees. Looking like an absolute diva, the pride of Haryana can be seen dressed in a blue blouse with thin straps and fun detailing, a white lehenga with golden and blouse border and matching dupatta.

To complete the look, Sapna has tied her hair in a bun making her earrings stand out. For her makeup, she has opted for a natural yet dewy look with a bindi and pink lipstick.

As she poses for the camera, Sapna is looking like a million bucks. Accentuating her collar bones and curvaceous figure, the outfit is also giving a peak of her tattoos and leaving fans mesmerised. Garnering compliments from all quarters, the Instagram post has already received 75, 137 likes and the count is increasing every passing second.

Sapna Chaudhary recently featured in the song Bawli Tared alongside Daler Mehndi. Released on April 24, the song is nearing 1 million mark at a steady speed. Rose to fame with her popular songs like Teri Akhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab and Chetak, Sapna Choudhary has emerged as a household name. After featuring in controversial reality show Bigg Boss Season 11, Sapna Choudhary made her Bollywood debut with the film Dostii Ke Side Effects.

