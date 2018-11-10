Sapna Choudhary photos: This throwback video of Anarkali of Haryana with Priyanka Sharma, Benafsha is a must watch. Sapna Choudhary's fn page took to their Instagram handle to share the video in which Priyank and Sapna are seen dancing on one the most famous songs of Haryanvi sensation who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the upcoming film Dosti Ke Side Effects.

Sapna Choudhary photos: Haryanvi sensation never misses a chance to make her fans go crazy with her killer moves. Be it her hot latkas on Teri Aankhon Ka Yo Kajal to mesmerising expressions, the lady simply slays in whatever she does. The stunning lady recently took to her official Instagram handle to share her Diwali photos which garnered thousands of likes within hours. Well, the gorgeous diva who is also known as the Anarkali of Haryana, looked like a boss in a beautiful blue coloured ethnic wear.

That’s not it! Sapna Chodhary’s fan page took to its account on social media to share her throwback video with Priyanka Sharma. The two who were last seen together in Salman Khan’s most controversial show Bigg Boss 11 which was telecasted in 2017 in which Shilpa Shinde won the show. Priyank was a very good friend of Hina Khan and wild card entry Luv Tyagi whereas Sapna Choudhary was neutral and had a good bond with everybody in the house. In the recent clip shared by Sapna Choudhary’s fan club, the Haryanvi sensation is seen having fun with her buddy Priyanka Sharma in Salman Khan’s farmhouse.

The clip starts with Priyank and Sapna introducing each other as buddies. The lady as always looks stunning in her Indian outfit while Sharma is seen wearing a cowboy hat. The video then has Sapna Choudhary wearing a blue beautiful saree while she recites Benafsha’s pet dialogue. At the end of the clip, Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary, Benafsha and Arshi Khan are seen dancing on Choudhary’s famous song Teri Pal Pal Yaad.

Watch the fun-filled throwback video of Priyank Sharma, Sapna Choudhary Benafsha:

