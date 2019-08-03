Sapna Choudhary recently shared a series of photos dressed in a yellow pantsuit with a v-neck white top. For her achievements and hard work, the Haryanvi sensation has also got Delhiites Icon of the Year Award as she becomes the entertainer of the year. Take a look at the pictures–

Haryanvi sensation Sapna Choudhary is among the top entertainers who leaves no chance of creating a buzz with her dance songs and desi avatar. The diva is best known for her desi thumkas on her chartbuster hit songs and conquers heart with her stunning pictures on social media Recently, the hottie shared her pictures of her latest achievement. The diva has been honoured by Delhiites Icon of the Year Entertainer Award. With an ear to ear smile and breathtaking photos, the diva seems happy receiving the award.

In the pictures, Sapna is looking hot dressed in a yellow pantsuit with a v-neck white top. She chose a studded neckpiece and opted for a middle-parted straight hairstyle. Further, she accessorised her looks with stunning earrings and dewy makeup.

Talking about her achievements, Sapna Choudhary is among the most searched personalities of the year. Moreover, her track titled Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal became the top trending videos of the year 2018-2019 on YouTube. Not only this, the video song has also broken the records of many trailers and songs.

Take a look at her hot pictures from the award ceremony–

Sapna Choudhary also did her Bollywood debut with the film Dosti Ke Side Effects with starts Vikrant Anand, Neel Motwani, Zuber K Khan, Sai Ballal and Vaishnavi Mahant in lead roles. Sapna Choudhary also appeared in Salman Khan’s show Bigg Boss in the season 11 with co-contestants Hina Khan, Priyank Sharma, Hiten Tejwani, Vikas Gupta, Benafsha Soonwala and many more.

Some of the hit songs include– Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, English Medium, Badli Badli Laage Hai, Hatt Ja Tau, Chetak and many more

Here is the list of songs–

