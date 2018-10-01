Sapna Choudhary, who is one of the most desired dancers in the Haryanvi industry is also making her debut in Bollywood. The super sensational dancer has always surprised her fans with her highly energetic performances on and offstage. Check out the 5 most popular Haryanvi video songs of Sapna Choudhary on YouTube till date.

Haryanvi super sensational dancer Sapna Choudhary has awestruck her fans with her latest outings every time. The ace dancer is one of the most desired dancers not only in the Haryanvi industry but also in other industries. Sapna Choudhary will soon be seen in Bollywood and her fans can’t wait to see her shake her legs with Bollywood celebrities.

Sapna’s latest release Superstar is also liked by her fans across India and abroad. It looks very glamorous and her look in the video is intriguing. Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal is one of the most popular songs of the dancing superstar which has garnered more than 100 million views on YouTube.

Apart from that Bandook Chalegi, Mera Chand, Yaar Tera Chetak Pe Chale, Laad Piya Ke and her latest Superstar are also some of the most sensational songs till date. Check out the videos that Sapna Choudhary has made headlines for paparazzi out here:

