Sapna Choudhary's fan page earlier this morning unveiled the diva's bridal look for her movie Mera Chand 2. Talking about her picture, Sapna Choudhary is dressed in a golden suit, she has complemented her bridal avatar with gold jewellery, nathani, mang tika, kohled eyes and glossy pink lipstick. She has captioned her picture as throwback pic while shooting. Her picture in a span of 51 minutes has garnered thousands of likes and the count seems unstoppable.

Heart and soul of Haryana Sapna Choudhary is currently busy prepping up for her upcoming comedy-drama show Chachi Ram Ram which will air on all Haryanvi channels. The poster of her upcoming show was revealed yesterday on November 26, 2018, in the show, Chachi Ram Ram Sapna will play the role of a typical Indian bahu. With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram, she is a social media sensation. Sapna Choudhary’s fan page earlier this morning unveiled the diva’s bridal look for her movie Mera Chand 2.

The 28-year-old actress, model and singer Sapna Choudhary will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Dosti Ke Side Effects opposite soap opera industry stars Zuber K Khan, Anju Jadhav and Vikrant Anand. Sapna Choudhary’s dance videos go viral in mere secondsa, some of the famous songs of the ace dancer are Chetak, Teri Aakhyo Ka Yo Kajal, Tu Cheej Lajwaab, English Medium among others.

